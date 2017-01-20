Special Live Inauguration Day Coverage from the BBC
Official proceedings start at 10am MST, followed by national and international reaction and analysis.
Tune to KCPW at 88.3 or 105.5 FM or click here to stream online live coverage of the 58th Presidential Inauguration.
Anchored live by the BBC’s Nuala McGovern, coverage will follow the official proceedings on Inauguration Day, including the swearing in ceremony, the inaugural address, as well as the presidential parade to the White House. Beyond Washington D.C., the BBC will gauge reaction from around the world and analyse the significance of this transition to the wider international community.
Chloe Tilly will be with the crowds on Pennsylvania Avenue; Aleem Maqbool will be providing commentary from his vantage point near the steps of Congress; Shaimaa Khalil will be in West Virginia reporting on how Middle America is following the inauguration of President Trump; and Jamie Coomersamy will be live in Moscow to gauge reaction there.