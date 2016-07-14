Both Sides of the Aisle – Episode 141 (7/14/16)
This week Matt Lusty with the Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce joins Dan and Jim in the studio. They discuss this week’s special legislative session and a bill that would give a tax break for building a new data center to lure Facebook to Utah. Other bills include one to enhance penalties for people who fly drones over wildfires and one for a new arena for the state fairpark. Also, in the wake of the shootings of the Dallas police officers and the filmed shootings of black men by police last week, they discuss whether the police are unfairly depicted in the videos we see. They also discuss Utah’s ‘Gavel Gap’ where minorities in Utah are unfairly represented by judges serving in the state. Also Bernie endorses his Democratic challenger Hilary, and how Utahn Enid Mickelsen could be at the contentious center of the GOP convention next week.
After the Utah delegates were so disrespected by the leaders of the Republican Party is it possible that the state of Utah could deliver its electoral votes to Libertarian Gary Johnson in November?