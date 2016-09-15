Both Sides of the Aisle – Episode 150 (9/15/16)
This week Natalie, Dan, and Rep. Brian King talk about the decision last week to not allow high school athletes to transfer teams and schools at will; Facebook opting to locate their data center in Los Lunas, New Mexico, instead of West Jordan; and the latest on the not-so-close race between Gov. Herbert and his Democratic challenger Mike Weinholtz. In the second segment they discuss the data showing fewer Mormons now side with the Republican Party compared to 2012 when Mormon Mitt Romney was the GOP candidate for president; Hillary Clinton’s remark last week that “half” of Trump supporters are a “basket of deplorables”; and which issue is most important in the presidential campaign: the candidate’s age, their health records, or their tax records?
