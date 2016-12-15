Homeless Shelters, Amazon Deal Confusion, Russian Meddling – Episode 163 (12/15/16)
This week Natalie, Jim, and Dan talk about Salt Lake City’s four new homeless shelters – did the state give the city enough money? Should other cities also shoulder the homeless burden?; the confused reporting on Utah’s sales tax deal with Amazon; Russia’s meddling with the U.S. election and Trump’s nomination of ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson for the Sec. of State job; and Utah’s rising political stars to watch.
