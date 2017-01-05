State Inauguration, Public Pushback on Homeless Shelters, & How to Spend Political Capital – Episode 166 (1/5/17)
This week Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams joins Natalie and Dan to talk about the opening of 2017 and the state inaugural events. Also the Mormon Tabernacle Choir singer who’s protesting the group’s participation in President-Elect Trump’s inauguration; 3-time Pulitzer Prize winner Thomas Friedman’s recent remarks to Utah political and business leaders; how Salt Lake City officials and residents are clashing over the new dispersed homeless shelter locations; how hard should Utah fight the Bears Ears national monument designation; how Governor Herbert ought to spend his political capital; Mill Creek’s new city-hood; and hopes and goals for 2017.
