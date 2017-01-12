Obama’s Final Address, Trump’s Team in the Hot Seat, & OR Threatens to Leave Utah Again – Episode 167 (1/12/17)
This week Jim, Dan, and Natalie talk about the upcoming legislative session and the Our Schools Now petition movement – will it force legislators’ hands on raising education funding?; Barack Obama’s final address as president and his legacy; the latest on allegations that Russia may have compromising information about incoming President-Elect Donald Trump; Black Diamond founder Peter Metcalf’s op-ed again threatening for the Outdoor Recreation convention to leave Utah because of lawmakers’ controversial positions on public lands; and the arrest of Kirk Torgensen to ensure he testifies against his old boss, former state Attorney General John Swallow.
