Inauguration, Chaffetz Calls Ethics Foul By Ethics Official, and Audit Finds Possible Corruption by Former Fire Authority Leaders – Episode 168 (1/19/17)
It’s inauguration week, and Jim, Dan, and Natalie are wondering if this time around it’s NO Hope and ALL Change? Also, who from Utah might be headed to D.C. to join the new administration; Congressman Chaffetz gets flack for threatening an ethics probe of an ethics official over Trump’s conflicts of interests; a state audit finds corruption and cause for possible criminal charges of the former Unified Fire Authority Chief and his Deputy; the Salt Lake City Council and apparently the Mayor too didn’t know about the $7 million price tag for purchasing the Simpson Avenue site for a new homeless resource center; and do Utah legislators have a “crazy” 2017 session ahead?
