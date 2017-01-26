Week One of the Session, Speaker Hughes Focuses on Homelessness, and Lawmakers Hear Utah Women Roar – Episode 169 (1/26/17)
It’s the first week of the 2017 legislative session, and Dan, Jim, and Natalie are recording on Capitol Hill. This week they discuss Speaker of the House Greg Hughes’ passionate opening speech highlighting homelessness as a key issue for the state, and how he later angrily rejected allegations that he was somehow involved with the John Swallow case. Also, Rep. Thurston’s controversial bill (HB11) that would remove requirements for many state boards and commissions to have more than one political party represented; the anti-Trump Womens’ Marches that thundered across the world this past weekend, including possibly the largest rally ever to jam into Utah’s capitol building; Trump’s raucous first week as president; do Rep. Mike Noel and state Attorney General Sean Reyes still have a chance to go to Washington; can Trump really muzzle the career service employees at the EPA?; and will pulling out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership be bad for Utah?
