Week Two of the Session, Trump’s SCOTUS Nominee, and Will the Zion Curtain Fall This Year? – Episode 170 (2/2/17)
It’s week two of the legislative session, and Natalie, Rep. Dan McCay, and Rep. Brian King discuss Trump’s conservative SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch, and Trump’s executive rocky roll-out of a travel ban on seven Muslim countries. And more locally: will the Zion Curtain fall this year?; Will we get a new Hole in the Rock State Park?; SB114 – the Runoff Elections bill; SB11 the bill to change the partisan representations on many boards and committees; addressing opioid addictions; an online sales tax bill that’s already being met with opposition from big retailers, and does truth still matter? (Answer: yes, it does)
