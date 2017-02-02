Week Two of the Session, Trump’s SCOTUS Nominee, and Will the Zion Curtain Fall This Year? – Episode 170 (2/2/17)

Ross No Comments

It’s week two of the legislative session, and Natalie, Rep. Dan McCay, and Rep. Brian King discuss Trump’s conservative SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch, and Trump’s executive rocky roll-out of a travel ban on seven Muslim countries. And more locally: will the Zion Curtain fall this year?; Will we get a new Hole in the Rock State Park?; SB114 – the Runoff Elections bill; SB11 the bill to change the partisan representations on many boards and committees; addressing opioid addictions; an online sales tax bill that’s already being met with opposition from big retailers, and does truth still matter? (Answer: yes, it does)

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (13.8MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Leave a Reply