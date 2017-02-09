Week 3 of the Session, Utahns March to Support Refugees, and Lawmakers Urge Trump to Rollback Bears Ears – Episode 171 (2/9/17)

It’s the third week of the legislative session, and this week Natalie, Dan, and Jim talk about Jim’s criticizing of last year’s audit of the University of Utah’s athletic program; Dan challenges the Our Schools Now ballot initiative proposal with his (HB255); the state GOP drops its lawsuit of Count My Vote laws, but are they really giving up their fight?; what the confirmation of Betsy DeVos for Education Secretary might mean for Utah’s schools; Utahn’s march in protest of Trump’s travel ban; and the outdoor recreation business community again threatens to leave Utah after Republican lawmakers’ request to Trump to repeal the Bears Ears Monument and shrink the Grand Staircase Monument.

