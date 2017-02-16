Turmoil for the White House, an Outdoor Retailer Showdown, and Did Paid Outsiders Scream at Chaffetz? – Episode 172 (2/16/17)
The session is half way over, and this week Natalie, Jim, and Dan talk about the Outdoor Retailer showdown with Utah lawmakers over their resolution asking President Trump to scrap the new Bears Ears National Monument and trim back parts of the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument. Also, the turmoil for the White House this week with Trump’s firing of his National Security Advisor Michael Flynn; Congressman Jason Chaffetz gets screamed at during a town hall event, then blames the ruckus on paid out-of-towners; Are Utah Republicans trying to strangle Democrats with HB11?; the John Swallow trial is happening, but gets little mention on the hill; possible state tax revisions coming; a Telemedicine bill fends off an abortion restriction amendment; and McCay proposes eliminating state auto safety inspections.
