The Guv’s High Approval Rating, Tesla Still Out of Luck in Utah, and the Bern to Return – Episode 180 (4/13/17)
This week former Republican State Senator Stephen Urquhart joins Jim and Natalie to talk about Jason Chaffetz’s declining approval ratings; Whether Jon Huntsman Jr. will really become Ambassador to Russia; Will Senator Hatch actually fight for an 8th term; the growing tensions in U.S. foreign policy; United Airlines’ PR debacle after dragging a bloodied passenger off an airplane; White House spokesman Sean Spicer puts his foot in his mouth with botched remarks about the Holocaust; the Salt Lake Tribune wins a Pulitzer Prize; Bernie Sanders set to visit Utah next week; Tesla still out of luck in Utah; and Gov. Herbert’s high approval ratings.
