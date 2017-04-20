Chaffetz Won’t Run Again, Turmoil at Huntsman Cancer Institute, and Our Air Quality Gets an ‘F’ – Episode 181 (4/20/17)
This week Former State Senator Steve Urquhart fills-in for Natalie Gochnour, and is joined by Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams and Rep. Dan McCay. They discuss whether America is safer today than 6 months ago, or not; How Congressman Jason Chaffetz’s announcement that he won’t seek reelection in 2018, and Fox News host Bill O-Reilly’s dismissal is like Christmas for Democrats; what the Georgia House race results mean for Republicans; Turmoil at the Huntsman Cancer Institute; Mayor McAdams’s plan-making with other officials to address homelessness in the short-term; the Wasatch Front gets an ‘F’ for air quality; whether a judge should be reprimanded for being sympathetic to a rape convict; and comparing portrayals by Salt Lake Tribune political cartoonist Pat Bagley
