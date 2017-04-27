What’s Jason Thinking?, The Huntsman Cancer Institute Kerfuffle, and Reviewing the Antiquities Act – Episode 182 (4/27/17)
This week Natalie Gochnour is joined by Senator Gene Davis filling-in on The Left, and Senator Todd Weiler filling-in on The Right. They talk about what Congressman Jason Chaffetz’s next move may be after announcing he’ll give up his job in a few months, and how would a special election to replace him work; What to make of the Huntsman Cancer Institute kerfuffle this past week; Trump’s call for a review of the Antiquities Act, and what it means for Utah’s Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments.
