More Jail Beds for Salt Lake County, Ranked Choice Voting, National Monuments Under the Microscope, and More – Episode 183 (5/04/17)
This week Natalie is joined by Rep. Mike Winder on The right, and Rep. Rebecca Chavez-Hoauk on The Left to talk about the continuing fallout at the University of Utah; State Supreme Court Justice Christine Durham announcing her retirement; two Salt Lake City Council members say they won’t run again; and the Salt Lake County jail to get more beds. They also answer a listener question about Ranked Choice Voting, and they talk about Congressman Chaffetz’s foot; Hillary Clinton finally speaking about the election results; and Utah’s national monuments under the microscope.
