Gun Control, Drama in the Utah Democratic Party and the Golden State Warriors
Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by Rep. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, and on The Left by Rep. Brian King, D-Salt Lake City. They discuss gun control after the shooting at the Congressional Republicans’ baseball practice; what we learned from former FBI Director James Comey and Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ testimonies; infighting within the Utah Democratic Party; and whether or not the Golden State Warriors will visit the White House.
