Minimum wage vs. living wage, special elections and health care
Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by Rep. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, and on The Left by Sen. Jim Dabakis, D-Salt Lake City. They discuss the 94-hour workweek required to afford a two-bedroom apartment on minimum wage; a growing rift between the Utah Legislature and Gov. Gary Herbert over special elections procedures; the lack of transparency during the drafting of Senate Republicans’ health care bill; and what went right (and wrong) at the State Democratic and Republican conventions.
