Fireworks, domestic violence legislation and the Road Home
Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, and on The Left by Rep. Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City. They discuss the problem with fireworks; the Road Home homeless shelter’s rush to move out families; Pres. Donald Trump’s “election integrity” commission; and Natalie feeling #betrayward by Utah Jazz player Gordon Hayward, who plans to leave Salt Lake City for the Boston Celtics.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (22.7MB)