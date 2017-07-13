Young politicos on health care, Bears Ears and the 3rd district race
Matt Lusty from the Hinckley Institute of Politics fills in for Natalie Gochnour in The Middle and is joined on The Right by Natalie Callahan from the Utah Young Republicans and on The Left by Lorcan Murphy of the Young Democrats of Utah. They discuss the future of the Bears Ears National Monument; the roots of the homelessness issue in Utah; the Senate Republicans’ ACA replacement bill; and their predictions on the outcome of the 3rd district congressional race.
