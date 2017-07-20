“Made in America” week, Utah County growth and health care
Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by Rep. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, and on The Left by Sen. Jim Dabakis, D-Salt Lake City. They discuss Senate Republicans’ failure to “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act; the White House’s “Made in America” week; an explosion of population growth in Utah County; and Salt Lake County Council Member Jenny Wilson’s 2018 bid for Senate against seven-term Sen. Orrin Hatch.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (23.5MB)