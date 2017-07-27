Orrin Hatch calls out Mike Lee, Herbert throws his support behind John Curtis and Greg Hughes’ ‘war room’

Emily Means No Comments

Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by Rep. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, and on The Left by Sen. Jim Dabakis, D-Salt Lake City. They discuss Sen. Orrin Hatch and Sen. Mike Lee’s differences on Senate Republicans’ efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act; Gov. Gary Herbert’s somewhat unprecedented endorsement of Provo Mayor John Curtis before the Republican primary for Utah’s 3rd congressional district; Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes’ “war room” for discussing solutions to homelessness; and Dan and Jim’s status as the most conservative and most liberal legislators in Utah.

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (23.6MB)

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

Leave a Reply