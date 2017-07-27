Orrin Hatch calls out Mike Lee, Herbert throws his support behind John Curtis and Greg Hughes’ ‘war room’
Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by Rep. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, and on The Left by Sen. Jim Dabakis, D-Salt Lake City. They discuss Sen. Orrin Hatch and Sen. Mike Lee’s differences on Senate Republicans’ efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act; Gov. Gary Herbert’s somewhat unprecedented endorsement of Provo Mayor John Curtis before the Republican primary for Utah’s 3rd congressional district; Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes’ “war room” for discussing solutions to homelessness; and Dan and Jim’s status as the most conservative and most liberal legislators in Utah.
