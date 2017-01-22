The Daily Buzz from Sundance: Day 3 (1/22/17)
It’s day 3 of Daily Buzz’s coverage of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival at Park City, Utah. On today’s episode we invite a panel of film festival producers from around the nation to go over the latest news and hot topics at the festival with Beth Barret (SIFF), Andrew Rogets (DFF), Jarrod Neece (SXSW), Anne Hubbell (TANGERINE), and Tom Hall (MFF). We also chat with the filmmakers of PLASTIC CHINA, director Jui-Liang Wang and Producer Rose Chen, about their documentary following a family that runs a recycling plant in China. We then talk with Justin Chon about directing and starring in his feature GOOK, which tells the story of two Korean American brothers on the first day of the 1992 LA Riots. Director Jennifer Brea joins us, along with her husband Omar Wasso, to talk about her documentary UNREST about her battle with a disease that her doctors couldn’t see (both are also subjects in the film). Last but not lease, we chat with the cast and crew from the Slamdance film DIM THE FLUORESCENTS, director Daniel Warth and stars Claire Armstrong and Naomi Skwarna, a film about struggling actors who work as corprate seminar trainers.
