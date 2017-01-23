The Daily Buss from Sundance: Day 4 (1/23/17)
Welcome to day 4 of Daily Buzz’s coverage of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival at Park City, Utah with our host John Wildman and co-hosts Kim Voynar and Irene Cho. We begin today’s podcast with a discussion of the latest festival hot topics with a panel of journalists including Anne Thompson (TOH/INDIEWIRE), Justin Chang (LA TIMES), and Erik Davis (MOVIES.COM/FANDANGO). We then talk to the producers of ROXANNE ROXANNE, Nina Yang Bongiovi and Mimi Valdes, about the premiere of their latest feature and the importance of supporting diverse talent. Documentarian Stanley Nelson then drops by to talk about his latest film, TELL THEM WE ARE RISING, about the history of black colleges and education. We also chat with the featured subjects of the documentary BENDING THE ARC, Dr. Paul Farmer, Dr. Jim Kim, and Ophelia Dahl, the co-founders of Partners in Health. Finally we bring together a panel to chat about VR, which is becoming a bigger part of Sundance each year. Joining us for this chat is Robert Scoble (UPLOAD VR), Emily Price (GOOGLE VR), and Nathaniel Luke Pinzon (WONDERTEK LABS).
