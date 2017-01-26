The Daily Buzz from Sundance: Day 6 (1/25/17)
It’s Day 6 of Daily Buzz’s coverage of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah with our host John Wildman and co-hosts Kim Voynar, Irene Cho, and Lansia Wann. Today we kick off the show with Festival Insider, Virginia Pearce of the UTAH FILM COMMISSION to talk about how making films help stimulate local economies. Then we reunite with Sundance Alum, Brian Knappenberger, Director of NOBODY SPEAK:HULK HOGAN, GAWKER and TRIALS OF A FREE PRESS about the lawsuit between Hulk Hogan and Gawker Media that ended up taking down the media giant. We discuss enviromental sustainability with the team from RANCHER FARMER FISHERMAN, Co-Directors Susan Froemke and Beth Aala, as well as Miriam Horn, the author of the book that inspired the documentary. We continue our VR coverage at Sundance with the people behind one of the hottest VR applications at the festival, SYNESTHESIA SUIT: REZ INFINITE AND CRYSTAL Vz. Kyoko Higo of Enhance Games and the suit’s lead programmer Ayahiko Sato join us to discuss the how the suit was made. Finally we chat with Writer and Director Alexandre Phillippe of the film 78/52, a film focused on breaking down the iconic shower scene from Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho.
