The Daily Buzz from Sundance: Day 7 (1/26/17)
Welcome to day 7 of Daily Buzz’s coverage of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival at Park City, Utah with our host John Wildman and co-hosts Kim Voynar, Minji Chang, and Irene Cho. Today we start with a chat with Peter Baxter and Paul Rachman, two of the organizers of SLAMDANCE, about the festival and the importance of regional film festivals. We then talk to Kiyoko Miyake, director of the documentary TOKYO IDOLS, about covering japanese idol culture from both an insider and outsider point of view. We also chat with the filmmakers of DESERT HEARTS, director Donna Deitch and cinematographer Robert Elswit, which is screening as part of the “From the Collection” program. Amman Abbasi, director of DAYVEON, joins us to talk about his film about the coming of age of a boy caught up with street gangs of rural Arkansas. The cast and crew from the Slandance film SNATCHERS, co-directors Benji Kleiman and Stephen Cedars, co-writer Scott Yacyshyn, and stars Gabrielle Elyse and Mary Nepi, join us to chat about their film, which is also an 8-part webseries. Finally we chat with the creators of the VR scripted narrative experience MIYUBI, Felix Lajeunesse and Ryan Horrigan, where users take the perspective of a toy robot over the course of a year.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (59.3MB)