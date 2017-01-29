The Daily Buzz from Sundance: Day 9 (1/28/17)
Welcome to day 9 of the Daily Buzz’s coverage of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival at Park City, Utah. For this episode, we bring you a recording of the live Sundance Panel – ELEVATE, INCUBATE & DEMONSTRATE: ADVANCING ASIAN AMERICAN ARTISTS, which took place on Sunday January 22nd at the festival, sponsored by CAAM, RYSE Media, Asian Pacific Filmmakers Experience, Visual Communications, and Morning Calm Solutions. The panelists include Anne Lai (Sundance Institute Creative Producing Initiatives Director), Lisa Nishimura (Netflix, VP, Content Acquisition), John Cho (Actor, Star Trek Beyond), Effie Brown (Producer, Dear White People), Brickson Diamond (The Blackhouse Foundation Chair), Grace Lee (Filmmaker, American Revolutionary: The Evolution of Grace Lee Boggs), Justin Chon (Actor, Filmmaker, Screenwriter, Gook), and Philip Fung (A3 Foundation Co-founder), and is moderated by David Magdael (David Magdael & Associates). Please enjoy this chat about the progress that has been made involving diversity in film, Asian American representation, and what the next steps might look like.
