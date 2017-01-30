The Daily Buzz from Sundance: Day 10 (1/29/17)
We are finally at day 10 of the Daily Buzz’s coverage of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival at Park City, Utah. For this episode, we wrap up our coverage by taking a look back at our favorite interviews over the past few days. We begin this “Best Of” episode with our interview with Justin Chon, director and writer of the film GOOK, followed by our interview with the cast and crew of DINA, direcors Dan Sickles and Antonio Santini as well as the titular Dina Bruno and her husband Scott Levin. Documentarian Stanley Nelson then drops by to talk about his latest film, TELL THEM WE ARE RISING: THE STORY OF HISTORICALLY BLACK COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES about the history of black colleges and education. We also chat with the filmmakers of PLASTIC CHINA, director Jui-Liang Wang and Producer Rose Chen, as well as Director Jennifer Brea of the documentary UNREST, along with her husband Omar Wasso. Finally, we talk with Kyoko Higo of Enhance Games and the suit’s lead programmer Ayahiko Sato about of the hottest VR applications at the festival, SYNESTHESIA SUIT: REZ INFINITE AND CRYSTAL Vz. Thanks for listening!
