Panel Explores Executive Order on Immigration and Refugees
In the wake of President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration and refugees, the University of Utah College of Social Work organized a panel discussion on the implications of the order for refugees and immigrants in Utah, across the country and around the world. KCPW was on hand to record the hour-long conversation – which includes a question-and-answer segment. Find the full podcast below.
Panelists included:
• Caren Frost, director of the Center for Research on Migration & Refugee Integration
• Aden Batar, director of immigration and refugee resettlement for Catholic Community Services of Utah
• Lisa Gren, associate director of the Center for Research on Migration & Refugee Integration and assistant professor of family and preventive medicine
• Brittney Nystrom, executive director of the ACLU of Utah
• Trinh Mai, associate professor and chair of the Global Social Work Concentration, College of Social Work
The event took place Thursday, Feb. 2nd in the Okazaki Community Meeting Room of the University of Utah’s College of Social Work.
