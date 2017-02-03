Panel Explores Executive Order on Immigration and Refugees

KCPW

In the wake of President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration and refugees, the University of Utah College of Social Work organized a panel discussion on the implications of the order for refugees and immigrants in Utah, across the country and around the world. KCPW was on hand to record the hour-long conversation – which includes a question-and-answer segment. Find the full podcast below.

Panelists included:

Brittney Nystrom, Aden Batar, and Trinh Mai


Caren Frost, director of the Center for Research on Migration & Refugee Integration
Aden Batar, director of immigration and refugee resettlement for Catholic Community Services of Utah
Lisa Gren, associate director of the Center for Research on Migration & Refugee Integration and assistant professor of family and preventive medicine
Brittney Nystrom, executive director of the ACLU of Utah
Trinh Mai, associate professor and chair of the Global Social Work Concentration, College of Social Work

The event took place Thursday, Feb. 2nd in the Okazaki Community Meeting Room of the University of Utah’s College of Social Work.

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (54.7MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

