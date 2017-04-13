NHMU Lecture: “Andrew Zimmern, Food: A Global Perspective on the State of our Food Life”
TV personality, chef, food writer, teacher, and three-time James Beard Award-winner Andrew Zimmern is widely regarded as one of the most versatile and knowledgeable personalities in the food world.
As the creator and host of Travel Channel’s hit series, Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern, Andrew Zimmern’s Bizarre World, and Bizarre Foods America, Zimmern travels the globe, exploring food and its terroir. From world-class restaurants to street carts and jungle markets, he is all about discovering and sharing an authentic experience.
Zimmern spoke at Kingsbury Hall on April 11th as part of The Natural History Museum of Utah’s 2017 lecture series. Zimmern spoke on the way we live our lives through food, and how we might better understand what and how we eat to make better choices for our futures.
