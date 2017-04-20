KCPW Presents: “America Abroad – Trump’s Approach to the Middle East” (4/21/17)
As the Trump administration begins ironing out its strategy in the Middle East, America Abroad examines what may lie ahead in regards to Israel, Syria, Iran, and the fight against ISIS. This episode offers broad analysis of the current situation in these areas and the choices the new president faces. It also looks at the state of the US State Department and how that impacts the dynamics in the region.
