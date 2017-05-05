KCPW Presents: “America Abroad – After Paris: Global Approaches to Climate Change”
America Abroad is an award-winning documentary radio program distributed by Public Radio International (PRI) and broadcast on public radio stations nationwide. Each month, we take an in-depth look at one critical issue in international affairs and U.S. foreign policy.
Today on America Abroad – we see how Paris lead to new investments, laws, and efforts to combat climate change.
We’ll go to China where hundreds of thousands of people are now climate refugees. We’ll visit the Arctic, where people there are afraid their way of life is literally melting. And we’ll find out why the U.S. military is calling on President Trump to stay in the Paris Agreement.
This special will air at 10 AM and 8 PM on 88.3 FM KCPW.