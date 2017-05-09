KCPW Presents: “The Pulse – Mothering” (5/12/17)
Giving birth. Giving support and feeling a fierce love. Being there. Being exhausted. It’s all part of being a mom. To mark Mother’s Day, we’ll reflect on some of the ways humans and other species juggle the never-ending demands that come with mothering. We’ll meet scientist moms who balance taking care of kids and applying for research grants. We’ll find out how America’s OB GYN shortage is affecting women in rural areas. We’ll observe the bird who wins the award for worst mother ever, or maybe she’s the smartest? Plus, we’ll talk about the “mother of all science”.
This special will air on Friday May 12th at 10 AM and 8 PM here on 88.3 FM KCPW.