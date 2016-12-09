The Jingle Bus Rolls on this Holiday Season
Now in its 5th year, the Jingle Bus rolls through downtown Salt Lake City through the holiday season every day (except Christmas) from 5-10pm. This free holiday themed ride circulates between The Gateway, Temple Square, City Creek Center Gallivan Plaza & Capitol Theatre. Host Jason Mathis speaks with the proprietor and driver of the Jingle Bus, Jerry Dolejs, to learn more about this tradition – and about his own fascinating life story.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (19.7MB)