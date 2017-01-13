Encore Bistro at the Eccles Theater
Today on the program, Jason is joined by Derek Deitsch, Marketing Director for Cuisine Unlimited, which runs the Encore Bistro, and all food services at the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater on Main Street. They talk about what’s on offer at the Encore Bistro, and about a unique event coming up that supports CHOICE Humanitarian and its efforts to end extreme poverty in villages around the globe: Dinner and a Show.
