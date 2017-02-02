Arlyn Bradshaw on Salt Lake County Council Resolution Opposing Executive Order
Today on the show, host Jason Mathis speaks with Salt Lake County Council Member Arlyn Bradshaw about the action the council took this week to oppose a recent executive order by President Donald Trump. Bradshaw’s resolution, written after consulting with fellow councilors, asks the federal government to rescind the order, which freezes the admission of refugees and bans travelers from several Muslim-majority nations. The county’s resolution comes in advance of a planned march for refugees this coming Saturday.
