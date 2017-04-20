Pop-up Parks on Main: A Continuing Tradition
Today on the show Jason speaks with Kristin Beck, Director of Urban Activation and Public Art at the Downtown Alliance, about the Downtown Garden Stroll (Parks Pop Up on Main). In April and May, downtown bursts with colors of spring. The Garden Stroll builds upon one of the premier urban gardens in the west, at Temple Square, and provides a sense of playfulness, surprise and discovery for downtown visitors.
