Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Radio Hour
Farewell America’s Test Kitchen, Hello Milk Street Radio
It’s official. America’s Test Kitchen has aired its final episode, but we’ve got something good cooking here. Starting Sunday, Milk Street Radio – the new project of Christopher Kimball – joins KCPW’s airwaves. This new show redefines what’s possible in the kitchen through a medley of stories and global guests, bringing a fresh and simpler approach to cooking, food, culture, wine, farming and more.
Kimball will be joined on the program by a four-star cast of contributors including: Sara Moulton (long-time public television host and cookbook author), Adam Gopnik (contributing writer for The New Yorker), Stephen Meuse (wine writer and expert), and Dan Pashman (host of The Sporkful podcast). Great recipes. The art and science of cooking. Milk Street Kitchen has it all!
Tune in Sundays from 8-9am and Wednesdays from noon-1pm on KCPW 88.3 FM, or listen online at kcpw.org/stream.