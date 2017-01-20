Daily Buzz from Sundance Returns as a Podcast
With the 2017 Sundance Film Festival upon us, KCPW is once again playing host to The Daily Buzz, a podcast featuring interviews with some of the most important voices in the entertainment industry – including directors, actors, producers, festival directors and journalists in the independent film world. It’s an insider’s look at Sundance, with in-depth conversations about what’s generating buzz at the festival. Utah plays host to the world during Sundance, and you can have a front row seat!
Through the duration of the festival, click here for podcasts of The Daily Buzz from the Sundance Film Festival.