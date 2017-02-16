Coverage from the 2017 Utah State Legislature
The 2017 Utah State Legislative Session is underway and KCPW is covering what’s happening on the hill every weekday morning. Major topics this year include air quality, alcohol policy, public lands, education spending and medical marijuana. In addition to reports from the capitol and in-studio summaries, KCPW is once again offering its Better Utah Legislative Updates, in conjunction with Alliance for a Better Utah. Follow KCPW’s legislative coverage online here.