Natural History Museum of Utah Lecture Series Focuses on Food
KCPW is pleased to again be the media partner for this year’s Natural History Museum of Utah Lecture Series. This year, the series turns its focus to a topic that has deep implications for human and environmental well being: food.
NHMU lecturers will delve into the role of diet in human health, into population and food issues, urban agriculture, sustainability, and the ways in which different cultures around the world approach food.
Lecturers include Caleb Harper, principal investigator and director of the Open Agriculture Initiative at MIT Media Lab; Naomi Starkman, founder and editor in chief at Civil Eats; Diana Cox, research entomologist with the USDA’s Pollinating Insects Research Unit in Logan, Utah; and Andrew Zimmern, chef, television host, and journalist.
How can technology alter the way we grow food in our cities? What has changed in the ten years since the publication of Michael Pollan’s Omnivore’s Dilemma? How does the health of bees impact food production? And, what can we learn from the way people around the world approach food? Please join us as we hear from four preeminent minds in the world of food production who will explore what’s on our plates, how it gets there, who’s at the table, and who’s missing.
KCPW will be recording and rebroadcasting each lecture as part of the program KCPW Presents, which airs Fridays at 10am and 8pm. Tickets for the lectures, while available, can be found here.