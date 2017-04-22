2017 Spring Thank You!
Dear KCPW Supporters,
Now that our 2017 Spring Pledge Drive is wrapping up, we’d like to take a moment and thank you for investing in this local public media outlet. Thank you!
We would also like to take this opportunity to thank the many businesses, organizations, and individuals that provided volunteer breakfasts and lunches, sponsored challenge grants, and donated pledge drive thank-you gifts – all of which helped keep the phones ringing and led to our meeting our Spring goal.
In addition to patting yourselves on the back for your own contribution to local public radio, if you find yourself among any of these establishments, please don’t hesitate to share your appreciation for their commitment to KCPW.
| • Avenues Pet Clinic
• Banbury Cross
• Bon Appetit International Gourmet Foods
• Bruno Group
• Cannella’s
• Downtown Alliance
• Egyptian Theater
• Epic Brewing Company
• GAM Foundation
• Haskell Family Foundation
• Himalayan Kitchen
• IJ & Jeanne Wagner Jewish community Center
• Knead a Massage
• Liberty Heights Fresh
• Live at the Eccles
• Lucky Dog Communications
• Mazza Middle Eastern Cuisine
• John & Andrea Miller
• Mountain West Hard Cider
|• Pets Decoded
• Proper Burger Co.
• Red Butte Garden
• Barbara Roberts
•Salt Lake Emergency Management
• The Salt Lake Tribune
• SLC Qi Community Accupuncture
• Sport Clips SLC
• Spy Hop
• Taco Taco
• Taco Cartel Taco Cart
• The Library Store
• Peter Valdes Club – Salt Lake Chapter
• Tracy Aviary
• Utah Humanities
• Utah Physicians for Healthy Environment
If you haven’t yet given this spring, please consider chipping in today. This independent public media outlet is here because of local support. Only with your participation can we provide this valuable community service.
As always, thanks for tuning in!
With gratitude,
The KCPW Board and Staff