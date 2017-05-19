KCPW Presents: “Climate One – Does Greening the Economy Leave Some People Behind?” (5/19/17)
Cities are leading the way in the greening of America’s economy. From urban parks and farms to microgrids and living buildings, dynamic urban planning can adapt to changing coastlines and severe weather delivered by a volatile climate. But there’s a risk that green-living innovations become solely the domain of a privileged urban elite. On today’s show we hear how issues from transit to housing to jobs are all affected by our changing climate, and how states like California are working to ensure that everyone benefits from a greener economy.
This special will air Friday May 19th at 10 AM and 8 PM on 88.3 FM KCPW.