Be a Part of the Excitement!
Individuals, businesses, nonprofits, families, clubs, teams… anyone can be a force for local public good. Take a leadership role in this community resource! Sponsor a challenge grant during this Fall’s Pledge for KCPW Drive (Sept. 22-29).
With challenge grants, listeners are even more motivated to become KCPW members when they know that their contribution will be doubled. Your challenge grant will help galvanize key support and make an important difference for this station and all of the programs you enjoy!
Additionally, all challenge grantors are invited and encouraged (but not obligated) to join us on-air to help make the pitch! It’s a win-win: Local public radio and our community win. Your tax-deductible contribution becomes a force multiplier, and you get to see what this side of the radio is like!
Questions? Give us a call at 801-359-5279 x204.