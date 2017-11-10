A Six-Week Series Special, Beginning Nov. 13
One Year Later, weekdays 4-5 pm: A Look at Political Conversation in the Trump Era.
With To the Point coming to an end this Friday, for the next 6 weeks in our 4-5 pm hour, we’ll be airing a daily special called One Year Later, an exploration by the producers of Left, Right & Center that seeks solutions to the racial, socio-economic, geographic and political divides that have polarized political debate – and have become increasingly hardened in the last year.
With To the Point coming to an end this Friday, for the next 6 weeks in our 4-5 pm hour, we’ll be airing a daily special called One Year Later, an exploration by the producers of Left, Right & Center that seeks solutions to the racial, socio-economic, geographic and political divides that have polarized political debate – and have become increasingly hardened in the last year.
A question the producers of the special want you to answer: how has Donald Trump’s presidency changed your relationships? Weigh in with your own story.