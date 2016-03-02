The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour: Super Tuesday Panel
The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Air date: March 2/5, 2016) — This week ten states held nominating contests for Republican and Democratic candidates, while several other states held nominating caucuses for one political party or the other. While the voting was still taking place, a group of University of Utah professors gathered to share their thoughts on this year’s presidential primary contest, and how it compares with past presidential election years. Speaking is Assistant Professor Jim Curry; Assistant Professor Tabitha Benney; Professor Baodong Liu; and Associate Professor Edmund Fong. The panel was moderated by Associate Professor and Director of Undergraduate Studies, Matt Burbank.
