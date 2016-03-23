The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour: Guerilla Government
The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Air date: March 23/26, 2016) — Recently Rosemary O’Leary, the Edwin O. Stene Distinguished Professor of Public Administration at the University of Kansas, spoke about her research into Guerilla Government at the Hinckley Institute of Politics. According to O’Leary, Guerilla government describes situations where public employees – because of their own ethical or moral reasons – choose to quietly or discreetly stall, resist, or even sabotage directed public policies in their organizations, in defiance of their superiors. O’Leary’s talk was recorded March 8, 2016 in the Hinckley Institute caucus room.
Didn’t Congreswoman Barbara Lee speak at the Hinckley Institute this week. Where is her speech?