How to Micro-target Voters
Ross Comments off
The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Air date: December 7 ~ 10, 2016) – Last week Tom Schultz, the former data director for Ted Cruz’s presidential campaign, spoke about the unique strategies the Cruz campaign used – such as a “psychographic” analysis of voters – to try to win them over with narrowly targeted micro-messages through television or online. Tom Schultz works for Axiom Strategies – a political consulting firm. His talk was recorded on November 29, 2016.
