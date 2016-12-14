Panel Discussion on How Utahns are Working to Resettle Refugees
The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Air date: December 14 ~ 17, 2016) – The Hinckley Institute of Politics recently hosted a panel discussion on how Utah is helping refugees resettle, and what services local governments and nonprofit agencies are doing to help refugees integrate into Utah’s communities.
The panelists include: Missy Larsen, Chief of Staff to Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes and co-founder of the Utah Refugee Coalition (now the Utah Refugee Center); Rick Foster, Managing Director of LDS Charities; Asha Parekh, Director of Refugees Service Office through the Department of Workforce Services; Sabata Ramba, a refugee from South Sudan now living and attending school in Utah. The conversation was moderated by Eric Rowne, a University of Utah student. It was recorded on November 14, 2016.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (50.3MB)