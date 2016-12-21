Safe Spaces for LGBT People
The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Air date: December 21 ~ 24, 2016) – Safe Spaces at educational institutions are places or communities where LGBT people can feel safe from anti-LGBT violence, harassment or hate speech. Safe Spaces are emerging on campuses across Utah as communities where marginalized individuals can develop friendships and alliances. Several months ago – on September 28, 2016 – the Hinckley Institute of Politics hosted a panel discussion during Pride Week at the University of Utah. They spoke about what safe spaces mean, how they function, and what limitations they might have.
The panelists included: Dr. Anna Maria Lopez, Director of Cancer Health Equity at the Huntsman Cancer Institute; Romeo Jackson, who identifies as a Black Queer non-binary feminist, dedicated to intersexual justice and cross movement building, and affiliated with the LGBT Resource Center; Darin Hathaway, who teaches Theatre and Technical Productions at Judge Memorial Catholic High School; Kai Madina Martinez, Director of the LGBT Resource Center at the University of Utah; and Kira Kiko Lian, Program Coordinator for the School for Cultural and Social Transformation, and the moderator of the discussion.
