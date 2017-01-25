Doomed To Cooperate: How Russian and American Scientists Made the Post-Cold War World Safer
The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Air dates: January 25/28, 2017) — Last week the Hinckley Institute of Politics hosted Siegfried Hecker, a nuclear scientist who formerly was director of the Los Alamos National Laboratory, and an expert on nuclear weapons and proliferation. Hecker spoke about his involvement with a little-known program after the end of the Cold War and the fall of the Soviet Union to work with Russian nuclear scientists to safely contain and secure Russia’s stockpile of nuclear weapons. He says it became more than a critically important geo-political and engineering project, but also a chance for the former enemies to transcend cultural divides and, together, confront the new nuclear threats that arose from the Soviet Union’s collapse. Hecker authored the book: Doomed to Cooperate: How American and Russian Scientists Joined Forces to Avert Some of the Greatest Post-Cold War Nuclear Dangers (2016)
